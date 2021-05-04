Travis Sawchik From theScore Talks Sabermetrics in Baseball and His Writing, Working His Way Up the Newspaper Ranks
Travis Sawchik is a senior MLB writer for theScore. A proud Ohio State grad (to the chagrin of the host), Sawchik joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss his career at length. Sawchik started off at a small newspaper in North Carolina covering local beats before working his way up the ranks, as a prospect works his way from Single-A to the Majors. He ended up at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, where Sawchik began to work sabermetrics and advanced stats into his writing.
Sawchik entered the online-only media game about five years ago and jumped around before finally ending up at theScore as a senior writer with the ability to tell stories while dive into the obscure stats that a segment of the baseball fandom know and love. Listen to the podcast in full below, as well as on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.
