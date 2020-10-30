Empathy and Acceptance: Those Stories, Plus a Long Conversation With Adam Amin
By Kyle Koster | Oct 30, 2020, 9:10 AM EDT
The versatile Adam Amin joined Fox Sports in July after ascending up ESPN's impressively crowded depth chart over a number of years. He jumped in with both feet, calling MLB games before getting his first opportunity to call the NFL.
In a free-ranging, hour-long conversation, Amin, the son of Pakistani immigrants, told The Big Lead how he deals with the racist vitriol he receives online, looks back on the path that brought him here, revisits an old Sports Night podcast, and clarifies what system settings he used when playing hockey video games in the 1990s.
PREVIOUS PRESS PASS PODCASTS
Andrew Marchand, New York Post ... Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post ... Nicole Yang, Boston Globe ...Chris Cotillo, MassLive ... Trevor Lane, Lakers Nation ... Mark Carman, Fansided ... Will Guillory, The Athletic ... Keith Law, The Athletic ... Maddy Glab, Buffalo Bills ... Greg Moore, Arizona Republic ... Brandon Tierney, CBS Sports ... Todd Archer, ESPN ... Dan Kurtz, MyKBO ... Matt Miller, Bleacher Report ... Armando Salguero, Miami Herald ... Vic Tafur, The Athletic ... Robert Seidman, Sports TV Ratings ... Brian Anderson, Turner Sports ... Mike Reiss, ESPN ... Chad Finn, Boston Globe ... Keith Smith, Yahoo! Sports ... Ethan Strauss, The Athletic ... Kyle Neubeck, PhillyVoice ... Jenna Laine, ESPN ... Yaron Weitzman, Bleacher Report ... Greg Auman, The Athletic ... Mo Dakhil, Bleacher Report/The Athletic ... Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer ... Michael Pina, SB Nation ... Arif Hasan, The Athletic ... Max Adler, Golf Digest ... Jay King, The Athletic ... Mirin Fader, Bleacher Report ... Charles McDonald, New York Daily News ... Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer ... Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution ... Jovan Buha, The Athletic ... Shea Serrano, The Ringer ... Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun ... Ahmed Fareed, NBC Sports