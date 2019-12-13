Press Pass Podcast: Arif Hasan From The Athletic
By Liam McKeone | Dec 13 2019
Arif Hasan from The Athletic joins the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how he went from politics to writing, his early days as a blogger for The Daily Norseman, what he loves about working for The Athletic, the importance of Dalvin Cook to the Vikings, how Minnesota will approach their Monday Night Football matchup with the Packers, and more.
