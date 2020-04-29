Robert Seidman of Sports TV Ratings On Some Big Numbers and Uncertainty
By Kyle Koster | Apr 29 2020
Robert Seidman of Sports TV Ratings joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how his website came to be, identify the most contentious narrative battles in the space, and react to some recent major wins for ESPN in the form of the NFL Draft and The Last Dance documentary. Seidman also weighed in on some pressing industry concerns like the impact no live sports has on both networks and cable providers and whether we should believe there will be pent-up demand manifesting in increased viewership when normalcy returns.
Previous Press Pass Podcasts
