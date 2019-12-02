Press Pass Podcast: Max Adler From Golf Digest By Liam McKeone | Dec 02 2019

In a special edition of the Press Pass Podcast, Golf Digest Editorial Director Max Adler comes on to discuss his journey through media, as well as the remarkable story of Valentino Dixon. Dixon spent 27 years in prison following a wrongful murder conviction, and after he brought his story to Max’s attention in 2012, he was exonerated in 2018 following the unrelenting efforts of Max and other parties to allow the truth to come to light.



Max discusses what drew him to Dixon's story in the first place, what kept him going when the outlook was bleak, how he felt watching Dixon leave prison for the last time, what Dixon is up to now, and more. If you want to do further reading on the subject, Max released his final article about the situation one year ago. Full podcast below, and full link here.

PREVIOUS PRESS PASS PODCASTS

Jay King, The Athletic

Mirin Fader, Bleacher Report

Charles McDonald, New York Daily News

Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer

Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jovan Buha, The Athletic

Shea Serrano, The Ringer

Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun