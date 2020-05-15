ESPN's Todd Archer Details His Journey Through Media, the Cowboys-Dak Prescott Contract Situation, and More
By Liam McKeone | May 15 2020
Todd Archer is ESPN's NFL Nation Dallas Cowboys reporter. He joined the Press Pass podcast to discuss his journey through sports media, starting with a small newspaper in Concord, New Hampshire, covering the Bengals in Cincinnati, and a brief stop in Miami before joining the Dallas Morning News and eventually ESPN. Archer also touched upon Dak Prescott's contract situation, what he saw in Tony Romo that indicated he would be a successful broadcaster, why Jason Witten and Boomer Esiason had similar traits but didn't succeed for other reasons, what to expect from CeeDee Lamb in his rookie season, what it's like to cover Jerry Jones, the changes Mike McCarthy will bring to Dallas, his advice to younger reporters, and more.
PREVIOUS PRESS PASS PODCASTS
Dan Kurtz, MyKBO... Matt Miller, Bleacher Report... Armando Salguero, Miami Herald... Vic Tafur, The Athletic... Robert Seidman, Sports TV Ratings... Brian Anderson, Turner Sports ... Mike Reiss, ESPN... Chad Finn, Boston Globe... Keith Smith, Yahoo! Sports... Ethan Strauss, The Athletic... Kyle Neubeck, PhillyVoice... Jenna Laine, ESPN... Yaron Weitzman, Bleacher Report... Greg Auman, The Athletic... Mo Dakhil, Bleacher Report/The Athletic... Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer... Michael Pina, SB Nation... Arif Hasan, The Athletic... Max Adler, Golf Digest... Jay King, The Athletic... Mirin Fader, Bleacher Report... Charles McDonald, New York Daily News... Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer... Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution... Jovan Buha, The Athletic... Shea Serrano, The Ringer... Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun ... Ahmed Fareed, NBC Sports ...