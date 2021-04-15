Play-by-Play Broadcaster Matt Murphy Talks the G-League Bubble, Radio vs. TV Broadcasting, and More
Matt Murphy is the youngest play-by-play broadcaster in the G-League, the man on the call for the Delaware Blue Coats since 2018. He came on the Press Pass Podcast to talk about the life of a PBP announcer, life in the G-League bubble this year, how he studies film of others in his profession, the importance of preparation, and the legacy of Fordham University in sports media.
Listen to the full podcast below, or download the full episode and subscribe to the Press Pass Podcast on Spotify, Apple, or Google Podcasts.
