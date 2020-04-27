Deep Thoughts With Play-By-Play Announcer and Uncredited 'Sideways' Actor Brian Anderson
By Kyle Koster | Apr 27 2020
Brian Anderson is a play-by-play announcer for Turner Sports and has been behind the microphone for some of the most memorable baseball and basketball moments of the past decade, including Roy Halladay's playoff no-hitter, Damian Lillard's 37-foot buzzer-beater, and the insane Virginia-Purdue Elite Eight contest. He's also called Milwaukee Brewers games since 2007.
Anderson joined the Press Pass Podcast and immediately got philosophical, speaking about the importance of acquitting one's self for the mental challenges broadcasting brings. He also revealed the secret food Vin Scully told him would help his performance (15-minute mark), the personal scale he uses to make sure his energy matches the moment (20:00), and rebuffs some very good suggestions I have for his next steps (37:00).
