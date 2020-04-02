The Athletic's Ethan Strauss Discusses the Warriors' Lost Season, His Journey From NBA PR to Journalist, and More
By Liam McKeone | Apr 02 2020
Ethan Strauss covers the Golden State Warriors and the NBA for The Athletic. He joined the Press Pass podcast to talk about his new book, The Victory Machine: The Rise and Fall of the Warriors Dynasty, going from reading articles for NBA PR to writing those same articles, his time at ESPN, the challenges that come along with writing a book, what the most realistic scenario for an NBA return in the near future would look like, what the Warriors might do with their lottery pick whenever the draft happens, and more. Listen to the full podcast below or follow the link here.
