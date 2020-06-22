Keith Law Discusses His Love of Baseball, How He Landed in Sports Media and MLB's Impending CBA Negotiations
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 22 2020
Keith Law is currently the senior baseball writer for The Athletic, but his career has been a fascinating journey and didn't begin in sports media.
A Harvard grad with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, Law didn't start out looking for a career as a sports writer. After college he found himself writing for Baseball Prospectus while working for a consulting firm in 1997. His writing led to a job in the Toronto Blue Jays' front office under J.P. Ricciardi. After several seasons in Toronto, Law landed a job scouting and ranking prospects for ESPN in 2006 and remained with the company for 13 years. Earlier this year he moved to The Athletic and has expanded his writing portfolio beyond just scouting prospects.
I talked to Law back in April and it was such a great conversation I had to have him back. He joined me on the Press Pass podcast to discuss how he came to love baseball, his fascinating career journey, what he thinks of Major League Baseball's impending collective bargaining agreement negotiations and much more. Law's new book, The Inside Game: Bad Calls, Strange Moves and What Baseball Behavior Teaches Us About Ourselves is out now and can be purchased here.
PREVIOUS PRESS PASS PODCASTS
Maddy Glab, Buffalo Bills ... Greg Moore, Arizona Republic ... Brandon Tierney, CBS Sports ... Todd Archer, ESPN ... Dan Kurtz, MyKBO ... Matt Miller, Bleacher Report ... Armando Salguero, Miami Herald ... Vic Tafur, The Athletic ... Robert Seidman, Sports TV Ratings ... Brian Anderson, Turner Sports ... Mike Reiss, ESPN ... Chad Finn, Boston Globe ... Keith Smith, Yahoo! Sports ... Ethan Strauss, The Athletic ... Kyle Neubeck, PhillyVoice ... Jenna Laine, ESPN ... Yaron Weitzman, Bleacher Report ... Greg Auman, The Athletic ... Mo Dakhil, Bleacher Report/The Athletic ... Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer ... Michael Pina, SB Nation ... Arif Hasan, The Athletic ... Max Adler, Golf Digest ... Jay King, The Athletic ... Mirin Fader, Bleacher Report ... Charles McDonald, New York Daily News ... Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer ... Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution ... Jovan Buha, The Athletic ... Shea Serrano, The Ringer ... Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun ... Ahmed Fareed, NBC Sports