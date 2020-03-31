PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck Talks About the Embiid-Simmons Pairing, Interning For SportsRadio WIP, and More
By Liam McKeone | Mar 31 2020
Kyle Neubeck covers the Philadelphia 76ers for PhillyVoice. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how he pivoted from teaching to writing in college, working from dawn to dusk as an intern for SportsRadio WIP while taking classes, his days at Liberty Ballers in the early stages of The Process, how he ended up at PhillyVoice, what went wrong with the Sixers this year, the viability of the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons combo, and more. Listen to the full podcast below or follow the link here.
