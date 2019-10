Press Pass: Shea Serrano From The Ringer Talks Spurs, Lessons He's Taken From Teaching, and More By Liam McKeone | Oct 16 2019

Shea Serrano is a best-selling author and writer for The Ringer. He took the time to chat with The Big Lead about his journey from teaching to writing, his newest book, Movies (And Other Things) which just debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times' Best-Sellers List, what kind of movie he would make starring his favorite Spurs, and more.