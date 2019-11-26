Press Pass Podcast: Mirin Fader From Bleacher Report By Liam McKeone | Nov 26 2019

Mirin Fader from Bleacher Report joins the Press Pass Podcast to discuss her early years at the Orange County Register, how she's developed her skillset as a journalist over the years, why she prefers long-form, her adventures with the Ball family in Australia and Lithuania, which landing spot would be best for LaMelo Ball, and more. Full podcast below, and linked here.

