Press Pass Podcast: Mirin Fader From Bleacher Report
By Liam McKeone | Nov 26 2019
Mirin Fader from Bleacher Report joins the Press Pass Podcast to discuss her early years at the Orange County Register, how she's developed her skillset as a journalist over the years, why she prefers long-form, her adventures with the Ball family in Australia and Lithuania, which landing spot would be best for LaMelo Ball, and more. Full podcast below, and linked here.
Previous Press Pass Podcasts
Charles McDonald, New York Daily News
Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer
Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jovan Buha, The Athletic
Shea Serrano, The Ringer
Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun