Bleacher Report's Matt Miller Details His Unconventional Path to Sports Media, the 2020 NFL Draft and More
By Ryan Phillips | May 04 2020
Matt Miller has risen to become one of the foremost authorities on the NFL draft. Now closing in on 10 years at Bleacher Report, Miller has become an essential voice in the football scouting world. But his path to sports media was anything but conventional. It's a fascinating story about a kid who just loved the NFL draft and grew up analyzing it for himself.
I talked to Miller on Friday about his journey to Bleacher Report and his growth in the industry. We also discussed the 2020 NFL Draft, an early look at the 2021 Draft and why the virtual version of him always ripped my draft picks during Madden franchise modes. Listen to the full podcast below or follow the link here.
