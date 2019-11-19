Press Pass: Charles McDonald From the New York Daily News
By Liam McKeone | Nov 19 2019
Charles McDonald is a senior NFL writer for the New York Daily News. He took the time to chat with The Big Lead about his early days working for Football Savages, how he ended up at the Daily News, what Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones do well, his favorite defensive linemen to watch on tape, and more.
