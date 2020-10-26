Sports Media Nerding Out with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post
By Kyle Koster | Oct 26, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT
Andrew Marchand has covered the New York Yankees. He's covered the biggest names in sports media, routinely breaking major stories.. He's been frequently aggregated by The Big Lead. These are the three dreams every little kid has.
We spoke about all of these things and more for the latest Press Pass podcast. Find out how Phil Mushnick treated him when he was younger. Learn about his process for collecting scoops and if he still gets a rush. Assess for yourself if he's achieved a good work-life balance.
Definitely a conversation aimed at media nerds, though other, cooler people may enjoy it as well.
