Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe Talks Cam Newton in New England, Her First Days as Patriots Beat Writer, and More
By Liam McKeone | Sep 30 2020
Nicole Yang is one of the New England Patriots beat writers for the Boston Globe. She joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how she got there, starting from a co-op internship on Morrissey Boulevard to the general assignment desk to arguably the biggest beat in Boston. Only two weeks into her new gig, Nicole discusses how the early days have been, what it's like working for the Globe, and working alongside Ben Volin and Jim McBride.
Nicole also touches upon the first few weeks of the Patriots season, how Cam Newton has looked in a Pats uniform, the likelihood of him staying past this year, what games on the schedule she's most excited for, what position this team might be in come season's end, why she played Settlers of Catan with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, and more. Listen to the full episode below or follow the link here.
