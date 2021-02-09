Sports Illustrated Co-Editor-in-Chief Stephen Cannella Discusses His Career Path, the Present and Future of SI
By Liam McKeone | Feb 9, 2021, 10:11 AM EST
Stephen Cannella is the co-Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated alongside Ryan Hunt. Cannella joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss his career at Sports Illustrated dating back to the mid-1990s, his rise through the ranks and his eventual promotion to co-EIC in 2019.
Cannella has been with the publication for every crucial stage of its modern evolution. He touches upon where Sports Illustrated has been, where it is now, and where he hopes to lead it with Hunt.
Listen to the full podcast below, and subscribe to Press Pass on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.
