Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald Details His Journey in Media, How the Dolphins Will Handle Tua, and More
By Liam McKeone | May 01 2020
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2003. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how he got his start in the industry with the Miami News in the early 80s, covering University of Miami football when it was the powerhouse to end all powerhouse programs led by Jimmy Johnson, the abundance of football talent in South Miami, how he went from the Herald to ESPN and back again, why Tua Tagovailoa faces an uphill battle to earn the starting spot even if he is healthy, how the Dolphins added some nasty to their offensive line this draft, why Brian Cox was far and away his favorite interview subject over the years, and more. Listen to the full podcast below, or follow the link here.
