Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports Talks Life as a Part-Time Writer, Going Full-Time, How He'd Fix the Magic, and More
By Liam McKeone | Apr 16 2020
Keith Smith is an NBA writer currently writing for Yahoo! Sports, RealGM, and SB Nation's CelticsBlog. He came on the Press Pass podcast to discuss how he balanced writing about basketball while working another full-time job for years, why he finally decided to make the jump to full-time writing right around this year's All-Star Break, how he's dealt with the NBA shutting down as he made that jump, advice he'd give to freelancers pursuing a similar path, how he'd fix the Orlando Magic, what we're missing out on with no NBA playoffs, and more. You can listen to the full podcast below or follow the link here.
