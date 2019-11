Press Pass Podcast: Sarah Spencer From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution By Liam McKeone | Nov 01 2019

Sarah Spencer covers Atlanta Hawks for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She took the time to chat with The Big Lead about her own winding journey through sports media, how the Hawks will cope without Trae Young, the leadership of Lloyd Pierce, and more.

