Press Pass Podcast: Michael Pina From SB Nation By Liam McKeone | Dec 18 2019 Michael Pina from SB Nation

Michael Pina from SB Nation joins the Press Pass Podcast to discuss his early days writing for TrueHoops, covering the Lakers and Celtics, the surprising early success of Trae Young, why he wants to see Jrue Holiday in a new uniform sooner rather than later, how the Lakers can sustain their early-season success, and more.

