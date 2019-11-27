Press Pass Podcast: Jay King From The Athletic
By Liam McKeone | Nov 27 2019
Jay King from The Athletic joins the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how his love for journalism grew from his first Celtics blog, why he left MassLive for The Athletic, the impact of Marcus Smart off the court, Kemba Walker vs. Kyrie Irving, and more. Full podcast below, full link here.
