Dom Cosentino of theScore Discusses His Road Through Media, What the Eagles Will Do With Carson Wentz, and More
By Liam McKeone | Dec 10, 2020, 12:58 PM EST
Dom Cosentino is a senior features writer covering the NFL for theScore, the popular sports news and scores app. He joined the Press Pass podcast to discuss his journey through sports media and how he ended up at theScore starting all the way back in Pittsburgh, where he'd publish a sports newsletter out of his parents' basement as a young sports fan. After taking a job with a videoconferencing company out of college, Dom broke into the industry on a local township beat and wrote pieces like profiling the town's favorite pig dying. He moved on to the high school beat for a decade before deciding to try his hand at the online media industry, joining Deadspin as an editorial assistant. From there, he transitioned to covering the Jets as a full-time beat writer before ending up back at Deadspin, and was part of the staff that quite en masse after editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky was fired. Now he's at theScore.
Dom also touches upon the bigger topics of the NFL landscape right now, like Carson Wentz' future and the Steelers' Super Bowl chances, as well as why working on the NFL's concussion settlements was one of the more fulfilling stories of his career and the experience of being in the newsroom when Tim Burke and Jack Dickey broke the Manti Teo story earlier in the decade. You can follow Dom on Twitter here.
Listen to the full podcast below, and feel free to subscribe to Press Pass on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.
