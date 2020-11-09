Remembering Alex Trebek With 5-Time Jeopardy Champion Kara Spak
By Kyle Koster | Nov 9, 2020, 5:10 PM EST
Alex Trebek, a monumental figure in television for generations, died on Sunday at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Tributes to the Jeopardy! host came in fast and furious and reflected his rare near-universal appeal and unique slice of the zeitgeist.
Kara Spak, a former five-time Jeopardy! champion and participant in the Tournament of Champions, joined the Press Pass podcast to share her remembrances of Trebek and discuss his legacy. She also broke down one of the show's most viral moments in which she, well, I had better just show it ...
Yeah, we talked about that. And more. Listen below:
Adam Amin, Fox Sports ... Andrew Marchand, New York Post ... Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post ... Nicole Yang, Boston Globe ...Chris Cotillo, MassLive ... Trevor Lane, Lakers Nation ... Mark Carman, Fansided ... Will Guillory, The Athletic ... Keith Law, The Athletic ... Maddy Glab, Buffalo Bills ... Greg Moore, Arizona Republic ... Brandon Tierney, CBS Sports ... Todd Archer, ESPN ... Dan Kurtz, MyKBO ... Matt Miller, Bleacher Report ... Armando Salguero, Miami Herald ... Vic Tafur, The Athletic ... Robert Seidman, Sports TV Ratings ... Brian Anderson, Turner Sports ... Mike Reiss, ESPN ... Chad Finn, Boston Globe ... Keith Smith, Yahoo! Sports ... Ethan Strauss, The Athletic ... Kyle Neubeck, PhillyVoice ... Jenna Laine, ESPN ... Yaron Weitzman, Bleacher Report ... Greg Auman, The Athletic ... Mo Dakhil, Bleacher Report/The Athletic ... Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer ... Michael Pina, SB Nation ... Arif Hasan, The Athletic ... Max Adler, Golf Digest ... Jay King, The Athletic ... Mirin Fader, Bleacher Report ... Charles McDonald, New York Daily News ... Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer ... Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution ... Jovan Buha, The Athletic ... Shea Serrano, The Ringer ... Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun ... Ahmed Fareed, NBC Sports