ESPN's Mike Reiss Discusses His Journey Through Media, Tom Brady's Departure, and His Favorite Football Memory
By Liam McKeone | Apr 17 2020
Mike Reiss is ESPN's New England Patriots reporter. He joined the network in 2009 and has covered the Patriots since 1997. Mike joined the Press Pass Podcast to talk us through his journey in sports media, starting from his school newspaper during his sophomore year in high school, his first job with Patriots Football Weekly, why he decided to join ESPN, and what he's enjoyed most over the last ten years at the network. He also touches upon what Tom Brady's departure means for his coverage and for the Patriots, how New England might handle the upcoming NFL Draft, his favorite football memory, and how to survive a Bill Belichick press conference, including a re-telling of the first question he ever asked the stoic coach. Listen to the full podcast below, or follow the link here.
