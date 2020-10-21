Nicki Jhabvala From The Washington Post Talks Dwayne Haskins, Ron Rivera, and Her Journey Through Media
By Liam McKeone | Oct 21, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Nicki Jhabvala is the Washington Football Team beat reporter for The Washington Post. She took time to chat with The Big Lead about how she got there, starting with an optimistic attempt to be a doctor that quickly turned into a journalism degree and an internship with Sports Illustrated For Kids. From there, she joined SI.com on the production and editing side before working at the New York Times as a copy editor. She then moved out to Denver, where she quickly was elevated to the Broncos beat and experienced covering a Super Bowl victory in 2016. Jhabvala briefly joined The Athletic and continued to write about the Broncos before deciding to make another change and headed to the nation's capital to cover the Football Team for The Post.
Jhabvala also discussed the deeper thinking behind Dwayne Haskins' benching, if Chase Young is the real deal, the strength of Ron Rivera as he battles cancer to coach this season while playing personnel manager and PR man, if the Football Team will become a permanent name, and what she believes are the chances they actually win the putrid NFC East.
Listen to the full podcast below, or follow the link here.
PREVIOUS PRESS PASS PODCASTS
