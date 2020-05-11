Dan Kurtz of My KBO On the Exploding Popularity of the Thing He Loves
By Kyle Koster | May 11 2020
Dan Kurtz has been running MY KBO for over 20 years. He never imagined that his site and expertise would be this in demand, but here we are, trying to fill the Major League Baseball void with the only active league on the planet. ESPN's decision to broadcast six Korean Baseball games per week has put Kurtz and his work under the brightest lights.
Kurtz joined the podcast for an extended conversation on his labor of love and just how much things have changed over the past few weeks.
Among the highlights:
Kurtz describes how he became interested in the league and attending his first game (2:04), revealed his Opening Day traffic soared 27 times this year (7:25), broke down the most common questions he's asked (13:10), and broke down the positives and negatives of KBO's unique playoff structure (17:02).
We also talked about what will work and what won't from a media perspective in covering the league (23:10), what the Korean media environment is like (30:15), how the country has reacted to ESPN's decision (33:19), and the best way to approach new fandom (37:55).
