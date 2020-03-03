Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report, The Athletic Talks Life as an NBA Video Coordinator, Lakers-Clippers, and More
By Liam McKeone | Mar 03 2020
Mo Dakhil writes for Bleacher Report and podcasts for The Athletic. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss his former life as an NBA video coordinator, the time he and all the Clippers' support staff got chewed out by head coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. over leaks to the media, why he decided to transition to writing, why he likes watching Jalen Brunson on film, who he would take in a Lakers-Clippers playoff battle, and more. Check out the podcast below, or follow the link here.
Previous Press Pass Podcasts
Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer... Michael Pina, SB Nation... Arif Hasan, The Athletic... Max Adler, Golf Digest... Jay King, The Athletic... Mirin Fader, Bleacher Report... Charles McDonald, New York Daily News... Haley O'Shaughnessy, The Ringer... Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution... Jovan Buha, The Athletic... Shea Serrano, The Ringer... Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun