Press Pass Podcast: Jovan Buha From the Athletic Talks Clippers, His Journey Through Media, and More By Liam McKeone | Oct 22 2019

Jovan Buha is the Clippers' beat writer for The Athletic. He took the time to chat with The Big Lead about how he got to this point in his career, interning at Grantland, watching the Clippers grow through the Lob City years, how Doc Rivers will deal with load management, the landscape of media now, and more.

