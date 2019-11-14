Press Pass Podcast: Haley O'Shaughnessy From The Ringer By Liam McKeone | Nov 14 2019

Haley O'Shaughnessy of The Ringer joins the Press Pass Podcast this week to discuss the best NBA conspiracies, her favorite non-superstars to watch, what she loves about working for The Ringer, and how her internships for Sports Illustrated and PTI led her to where she is now.

PREVIOUS PRESS PASS PODCASTS

Sarah Spencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jovan Buha, The Athletic

Shea Serrano, The Ringer

Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun