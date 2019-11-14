Press Pass Podcast: Haley O'Shaughnessy From The Ringer
By Liam McKeone | Nov 14 2019
Haley O'Shaughnessy of The Ringer joins the Press Pass Podcast this week to discuss the best NBA conspiracies, her favorite non-superstars to watch, what she loves about working for The Ringer, and how her internships for Sports Illustrated and PTI led her to where she is now.
