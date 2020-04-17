The Boston Globe's Chad Finn On His Many Podcast Appearances and Broadcast Booth Musical Chairs
By Kyle Koster | Apr 17 2020
Chad Finn is a sports media columnist at The Boston Globe. You may also recognize him from his prolific guest appearances on all the other insider-y podcasts. We talked about why he does that, our extremely niche corner of the internet, and what about it most interests him.
Also discussed: if we see big things from Drew Brees as a broadcaster and the challenges/ease of filling time and space without live sports.
Previous Press Pass Podcasts
