Will Guillory of The Athletic Talks Zion Williamson, NBA Restart, New Orleans Horse Racing, and More
By Liam McKeone | Jul 09 2020
Will Guillory is the New Orleans Pelicans beat writer for The Athletic. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss his early years freelancing on a variety of beats, going from covering Tulane to the Pelicans in the midst of their craziest season yet, and how his life has changed since Zion Williamson arrived in the Big Easy. He also touched upon how the Pelicans will use their platform in Orlando to promote social justice and change, what Zion's minutes will look like when the season does restart, New Orleans' plans for Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram this offseason, and more.
