ESPN's Jeremy Schaap Explores the Early Days of His Media Career, the Future of 'Outside the Lines', and More
By Liam McKeone | Dec 14, 2020, 9:56 AM EST
Jeremy Schaap is one of ESPN's most decorated journalists. An 11-time Emmy award winner for his groundbreaking reporting, Schaap joined the Press Pass Podcast to walk us through the early days of his media career, which started very early indeed at the desk of his father, Dick Schaap. He describes his first job out of college and how he used it to break into the news industry before earning a spot at ESPN in 1994, a place he would call home for the next two and a half decades. He took us through the notorious Bob Knight interview (and the craziness leading up to it) and the various international competitions he's covered.
Schaap discusses the past, present, and future of Outside the Lines and the E:60 series, both of which will be a part of his notable legacy at the Worldwide Leader of Sports, and explains why he considers the reporting he did on the plight of migrant laborers in Qatar to be among the most important of his career. An experienced sports journalist who has (literally) been all over and written about some of the most important stories of this century, Schaap has plenty to ruminate on and a lot to say about it all.
Listen to the full podcast below, and feel free to subscribe to Press Pass on Spotify, Google Podcast, and Apple Podcasts.
