NBC Sports' Ahmed Fareed On Variety, Sports as a 'Distraction' and Supervising My College Internship
By Kyle Koster | Apr 07 2020
Ahmed Fareed is a host and reporter for NBC Sports and NBCSN, covering a wide assortment of sports. He previously worked at MLB Network and Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to talk about his career path, coping with this down time in sports, and the difference between working local and national. We also hopped in the way-back machine to remember the time a jubilant Chad Henne trucked a college intern after throwing a walk-off touchdown. Listen to the full podcast below or follow the link here.
