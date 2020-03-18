Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report Discusses His Early Media Career, Writing a Book on the Process, and More
By Liam McKeone | Mar 18 2020
Yaron Weitzman from Bleacher Report joins the Press Pass Podcast to discuss his new book, 'Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports', how he started off as an intern at ESPN Radio and having to find cheese doodles in Penn Station for Stephen A. Smith, covering girl's high school basketball in Westchester, the life of a freelancer, why he decided to write a book on The Process-era Sixers, the various challenges he encountered from the organization when writing it, and more. Listen to the full podcast below, or follow the link here.
*Note: This podcast was recorded before the NBA season was postponed due to coronavirus.
