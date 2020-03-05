Greg Auman of The Athletic Discusses a Lifetime of Sports Journalism, Tom Brady-Tampa Bay Rumors, and More
By Liam McKeone | Mar 05 2020
Greg Auman is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat writer for The Athletic. He joined the Press Pass Podcast to talk about his journey through sports media that started when he was a 15-year-old clerk in the newsroom, if Tom Brady to Tampa Bay rumors hold any water, Jameis Winston's future, what to expect from Chris Godwin after his breakout season, and more. Check out the full podcast below or follow the link here.
