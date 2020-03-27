ESPN's Jenna Laine Talks Tom Brady to the Bucs, Waiting For Her Chance in Sports Media, and More
By Liam McKeone | Mar 27 2020
Jenna Laine is ESPN's Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter. She joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss how she kept her spirits up while waiting for her chance in sports media, how she eventually succeeded in her lifelong goal to work at ESPN, her role in providing sports as a welcome distraction during the coronavirus pandemic, the first time she met Adam Schefter, how Tom Brady's presence has already changed her coverage of the team, the importance of keeping faith in oneself while trying to break into the industry, and more. Listen to the full podcast below or follow the link here.
