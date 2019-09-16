About TheBigLead and Big Lead Sports By ella.g | Sep 20 2019

The Big Lead, part of Big Lead Sports, is a website owned by Minute Media that mainly covers sports but also touches on everything from pop culture to politics.

Ryan Glasspiegel enjoys cheap beer and expensive bourbon. He roots for the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks.

Kyle Koster is the Managing Editor of The Big Lead and hopes to still be alive when the Detroit Lions win a playoff game. He blew it in Final Jeopardy, but other than that, has few regrets.

Brian Giuffra is the Editor-in-Chief of The Big Lead. He enjoys humbling pastimes like rooting for the Knicks and Mets and playing golf and challenges like convincing people why LeBron James is the GOAT.

Liam is a Fordham grad and proud former English major who grew up south of Boston. He enjoys reading, video games, loudly arguing about sports, and stands alone as an unapologetic New England sports fan in New York City.