The Big Lead's Roundup: Joel Embiid, Dak Prescott and NCAA hoops are tipping off
By Evan Bleier
Got a case of the Mondays?...Here's the cure...Let's go...Joel Embiid claps back at haters for criticizing his absence...Cowboys' Dak Prescott expected to miss multiple weeks...Cowboys get bad news on Prescott but some good news too...What to watch for in college basketball's season premiere...MLB Network's "High Heat" ends 11-year run...World Series news: Fox ratings finish on seven-year high...ESPN Bet takes big leap with ESPN app linking...Michael Porter Jr. makes concerning comment about Denver Nuggets' future...Ben Simmons reveals his basketball career dream...Penn State fans left speechless after egregious taunting penalty...WATCH: Lane Kiffin shows off the cannon after frustrating play by Ole Miss...Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch's ejection had many questioning the decision...Arizona Cardinals decided to open the roof of their stadium at worst possible time...New York Knicks' landimg Giannis Antetokounmpo deemed "very unlikely"...Is it time to discuss the Mike McDaniel era in Miami?...Daniel Jones finally ends dreadful streak at MetLife Stadium...Kiyan Anthony surprisingly snubs Caitlin Clark from his favorite WNBA players...Adam Silver reveals "highly unlikely" non-US city for NBA expansion...On Sunday, Derek Carr made the kind of history you don't want to make...Gregg Popovich reportedly out indefinitely due to health issue...Antonio Pierce gives "shocking" reason for firing Luke Getsy...Steve Garvey, Tommy John among Hall of Fame's Classic Era candidates...A's officially cut ties with Oakland, still refuse to embrace Sacramento...
NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 9
32 things we learned in NFL Week 9: Any teams making leap at trade deadline?
RIP: Quincy Jones’s legacy in 14 essential songs
The truth will set Joel Embiid free
Gilbert Arenas shares untold story about Michael Jordan's 51 point-game with Wizards
Stephen A. Smith asks why Brett Favre’s presidential endorsement matters to anyone
Basketball Bytes: Who’s getting the ball more (or less) this year?
The New York Giants need a new quarterback atlas
Jacksonville police reviewing officer altercations with fans at Georgia-Florida game
Raiders fire three coaches after losing their fifth straight game
How Travis Kelce does with and without Taylor Swift attending Chiefs games
RELATED: Last week's Roundup
Rhyme time
Say hello to the new starting quarterback of the Panthers or Giants or ...?
Ballin'
The longest TD this season in the NFL
Not exactly Miss Cleo
Henry Ford would be shaking his head at the Pistons taking the NYC subway
A winning play for a losing team
A reminder that the house (almost) always wins
How things change
Revisiting the sports equinox
Saquon Barkley can stick the landing
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Coaches on hot seat as season reaches halfway point
NFL: Jared Goff and Lions take on the elements
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant has had it with SAS