NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 9
By Tyler Reed
The Sunday slate of Week 9 in the 2024 NFL season wraps up with the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts facing off on Sunday Night Football. With both of those teams seemingly comfortable with their head coaches and the Monday night teams definitely comfortable with their coaches, which teams are thinking about making a change?
Here are the NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 9.
Mike McCarthy
It's not if but when Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be given his pink slip. The Cowboys' third straight abysmal showing against the Atlanta Falcons showed that this team is ready to wave the white flag.
Dennis Allen
Losing to the Carolina Panthers may be grounds for firing. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has that honor after the team came up short in an ugly showing against the Panthers. A new regime is imminent in New Orleans.
Brian Daboll
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be in a position where he wants to leave. Of course no one wants to be fired from an NFL job, but the marriage between Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones seems to be forced. Maybe Daboll would do good with a change of scenery.
Kevin Stefanski
Another coach who will become the victim of a front office pushing the wrong quarterback will be Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski hasn't given up on this team, but the Deshaun Watson deal will hang over this franchise until it is officially over.
Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have invested too much into this team for them to be 2-7. The Doug Pederson hiring once seemed like a slam dunk. However, it is now apparent that things are not working out in Jacksonville.
Antonio Pierce
It stings a little that the Antonio Pierce hiring is not working out for the Las Vegas Raiders. Pierce brought a new level of excitement as a player turned coach that seemed like the perfect fit for this franchise. However, it just feels like the Raiders will be putting all of their chips in to land Bill Belichick in the offseason.
