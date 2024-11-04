Is it time to discuss the Mike McDaniel era in Miami?
By Tyler Reed
The Miami Dolphins moved to 2-6 on the season after a last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. This was the second game back for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been dealing with concussion issues once again this season. However, since his return, the Dolphins are 0-2.
Every week, it seems that the speed of the Dolphins offense is plastered on every graphic that FOX and CBS can create. But, even with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane, this team is not putting up the expected results on the field.
Last season, the Dolphins went 11-6 but dropped their final two games, which could have secured them the AFC East crown. Not securing the division meant the team had to travel to Kansas City to play in one of the coldest games ever played, and went back to Miami with a loss to the Chiefs.
The Dolphins also have a top-ten defense at the moment. So, with all of this talent on the field, why have the Dolphins not found the success that should be expected? Is it coaching malpractice?
The franchise didn't seem to think that before the season, as they inked head coach Mike McDaniel to an extension. However, it doesn't feel like the product on the field in Miami matches the talent on the roster. If McDaniel is the offensive wizard everyone believes him to be, it is time to start casting some of those spells.
