Kevin Durant has had enough with ESPN personality
By Tyler Reed
The sports media landscape has changed drastically within the last decade. It seems that loud takes to garner more views than news that is being delivered on the ground floor. One man who has made a career out of bold takes is Stephen A. Smith.
Smith was the first media personality to push the hot take agenda, and the move has paid rather handsomely for the ESPN juggernaut. However, when you make hot takes, you have to be ready to take some criticism, and Kevin Durant has heard enough from Smith.
The Phoenix Suns star spoke with Doug Haller of The Athletic and expressed his disappointment with some of the things Smith had to say about the star.
"You paint this picture of me coming into the locker room, not talking to my teammates, quiet, not talking to my coaches. ... It’s just ridiculous.”
It feels that the hot takes era of sports media is continuing to cause more distress to the players around the league. However, it doesn't seem like this period of bold statements will be slowing down any time soon.
