WATCH: Lane Kiffin shows off the cannon after frustrating play by Ole Miss
By Tyler Reed
Ole Miss is currently turning the Arkansas Razorbacks into cooked bacon in Fayetteville. However, no matter what the score is, a head coach is going to keep pushing the point with his team. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the good ones who battles until there is no time left on the clock.
Not all plays are winners. For instance, during the game, coach Kiffin got his hands on a ball after an overthrow by quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kiffin's reaction will now be part of his internet legacy.
Kiffin put on his best Uncle Rico impression and seemingly tossed the pigskin over the mountains in frustration. However, a 28-point second quarter by The Rebels probably has their head coach feeling a little bit better now.
With Kiffin's alertness on social media, something tells me that he will have a response to this moment after the game. However, if the score gets any worse, Kiffin may be in at quarterback by the time this one reaches the fourth quarter.
