Adam Silver reveals "highly unlikely" non-US city for NBA expansion
At this point, the NBA has been planning an expansion for years. Many U.S. cities have been on the radar to get their own franchises.
Seattle and Las Vegas are arguably at the top of the list to get teams when the league decides to expand. However, there is another non-U.S. city that NBA commissioner Adam Silver would personally love to have the league plant its feet in.
RELATED: Bill Simmons Predicts NBA Expansion in Las Vegas With LeBron James as Face of Ownership
On Saturday night, Silver made his views public on having a team in North America. After that, Silver spoke to The Athletic and further explained his comments about Mexico City getting an NBA franchise.
"Being direct, it’s highly unlikely Mexico City would jump above U.S. cities that are currently under consideration,” Silver said. “But at the same time, once we move into expansion mode and start looking at all the considerations that go with expansion, I think that would then allow us to have more of a template to understand whether a city like Mexico City would be suitable."
Silver also revealed that even if Mexico City is approved to get an NBA franchise, it's still "many years off." So, as things stand right now, expanding outside of the U.S. is seemingly very low on the pecking order.
With that said, the most common top contenders for expansion, Las Vegas and Seattle, should still be considered the favorites to get teams in the NBA.
However, Silver did say the league is always open to hearing about interest from a city that is currently not on their list. He cited the example of Oklahoma City taking control of the Thunder. Thus, any and every possibility is on the table, at least for now.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Coaches on hot seat as season reaches halfway point
NFL: Jared Goff and Lions take on the elements
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant has had it with SAS