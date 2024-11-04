Gregg Popovich reportedly out indefinitely due to health issue
By Joe Lago
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be out indefinitely after experiencing a health issue over the weekend, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Sources told Charania that the 75-year-old Popovich had an "undisclosed illness" before the Spurs' 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Saturday.
Assistant coach Mitch Johnson will serve as interim head coach this week for San Antonio's two-game road trip, which begins Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers and concludes Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
Popovich did not travel with the Spurs, who are off to a 3-3 start and sit in eighth place in a tough Western Conference.
Point guard Chris Paul credited Johnson for doing "a great job" in Saturday's victory against Minnesota.
"I think our whole coaching staff (did a great job)," Paul told reporters afterward. "Things happen within this league all the time and just like with the players, it's next man (up)."
