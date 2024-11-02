Joel Embiid claps back at haters for criticizing his absence
The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a terrible 1-3 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Joel Embiid and Paul George's absence is one of the major contributing factors behind the team's slow start.
To make matters worse, Embiid recently announced his decision to rely on load management during the regular season to keep himself healthy. As a result, many have criticized the 2023 NBA MVP for finding excuses not to play.
After remaining quiet for a while, Embiid finally snapped and called out his critics for disrespecting his commitment to play for the 76ers.
"When I see people saying, he doesn’t want to play, I’ve done way too much for this city putting myself at risk for people to be saying that," Embiid said. "I do think it’s bulls**t. Like that dude, he’s not here, Marcus, I’ve done way too much for this f*****g city to be treated like this."
Embiid's anger was primarily directed towards Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. Hayes recently called out the 30-year-old for using the birth of his son and his brother's accident a decade ago as excuses for not showing up to his job.
To be honest, criticizing a player is acceptable as long as it doesn't cross the line. Hayes crossed it which led to Embiid's wrath.
While Embiid's outburst was understandable, many 76ers fans still want to see him contribute to the team on a regular basis. Unfortunately, as things stand right now, it's hard to see Embiid playing more than 60-65 games in a good season.
If he can bring an NBA Championship to Philly, that will make the fanbase happy. Otherwise, Embiid could face more criticism from fans in the future.
