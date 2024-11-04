Steve Garvey, Tommy John among Baseball Hall of Fame's Classic Era candidates
By Joe Lago
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their championship season last Friday with a downtown parade and stadium celebration that had franchise icon Clayton Kershaw nearly in tears.
The World Series title was the Dodgers' second in five years, but 2024 could be even more special for L.A. with two former Dodgers stars on the Hall of Fame's Classic Baseball Era ballot.
First baseman Steve Garvey and pitcher Tommy John are among the eight nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
The group includes two Negro Leagues legends — pitcher John Donaldson and outfielder/manager Vic Harris — as well as 11-time All-Star third baseman Ken Boyer, 1972 American League MVP and seven-time All-Star infielder Dick Allen, 1978 National League MVP and seven-time All-Star outfielder Dave Parker and three-time All-Star pitcher Luis Tiant.
Any candidate who garners 75% of the vote will earn election to the Hall of Fame for the 2025 class. Results will be announced on MLB Network's "MLB Tonight" at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Allen might be the favorite to finally gain HOF recognition. He fell one vote shy of a posthumous election in 2021 by the 16-member Golden Days Era Committee.
Garvey was the biggest Dodgers star of the 1970s and early 1980s, earning eight of his 10 All-Star selections with L.A. from 1974 to 1981, the year the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series.
John is mostly known for the groundbreaking elbow surgery that bears his name, but the four-time All-Star left-hander won 288 games, including 87 with the Dodgers, during a 26-year MLB career with six teams.
The 81-year-old made headlines in September when he said his Hall of Fame snub was because he "voted for Donald Trump."
