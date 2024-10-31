Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champions gear, how to buy
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Dodgers have done it—they are officially your 2024 World Series champions. After a stellar season and playoff run, they’re bringing the trophy back to LA, and now it’s time for fans to suit up in official World Series Champions gear.
Fanatics has launched a full lineup of Dodgers champs merch, so you can celebrate like a player in the locker room. The collection includes locker room shirts, championship hats, cozy hoodies, and must-have collectibles to remember this epic postseason. Imagine strolling around town or hitting Dodger Stadium in your brand-new champs gear next season, repping the team in style!
SHOP: Dodgers World Series Champions Gear
Whether you’re a die-hard who’s been cheering since opening day or a fan who just loves a good celebration, there’s something for everyone.
Don’t wait, these items will sell out fast, so check out the full 2024 Dodgers champions collection and gear up for the ultimate victory lap!
