MLB Network's 'High Heat' Ends 11-Year Run
On a 2016 episode of the sports-talk show "High Heat" on MLB Network, Christopher Russo interviewed reporter Andy McCullough, then of the Los Angeles Times, about the Dodgers. During one exchange, McCullough asked Russo the question many of us had been wondering the last 11 years: "why are you yelling at me?"
"High Heat" went quiet, as Russo announced Friday's show would be the last.
"We'll do as good a job as we've done in the last 2200 of these shows in the last 11 years," Christopher Russo said to open Friday's show, "because this is the last High Heat here on the MLB Network."
MLB Network released a statement that said, “In more than 2,200 episodes over the last 11 seasons, High Heat created a signature edgy and entertaining look at the game. It’s been a great ride, and we thank Chris and Alanna (Rizzo) for everything they’ve given to the show. As Chris likes to say, ‘that’s a good job by you.'”
The show was unashamedly New York, where Russo rose to fame co-hosting the "Mike and the Mad Dog" show on WFAN radio from 1989-2008 (and simulcast on the YES Network from 2002-08). Russo's shock-jock style didn't go down as smoothly with a national audience, but it did well to feature voices from around the country.
Rizzo joined as a co-host this year and helped balance Russo's energy both in style and substance (as the dugout reporter for the Dodgers for most of the last decade).
Russo will still be a commanding presence in sports media. He headlines SiriusXM’s "Mad Dog Sports Radio," and hosts Mad Dog Unleashed every weekday afternoon.
